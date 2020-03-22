Horner: “Il 2020 sarà un anno da ricordare”

Christian Horner, Team Principal della Red Bull, ha affermato che quest’anno sarà una stagione indimenticabile, dati gli avvenimenti globali dell’ultimo periodo

Le prime sei gare della stagione di Formula 1 del 2020 sono state rinviate. Invece il Gran Premio di Monaco è stato cancellato, a causa del Coronavirus. Questa pandemia ha causato dei notevoli cambiamenti nel calendario ufficiale del Circus. Infatti per il momento, fino a giugno ci saranno zero gare. A tal proposito Horner ha dichiarato che sarà difficile dimenticare questa nuova stagione. Anche se le variazioni del calendario sono necessarie, data l’emergenza globale.

IL CAMBIAMENTO E’ NECESSARIO DATA LA PANDEMIA

In un post di Instagram il Team Principal della scuderia austriaca, ha scritto: “Tutti in Formula 1 hanno lavorato duramente questa settimana. Insieme vogliamo fare la cosa giusta, date le circostanze senza precedenti che stiamo affrontando. Sono state messe in atto numerose misure. Il tutto è mirato a garantire la sicurezza. Infatti quando torneremo lo faremo in modo sicuro, per i nostri fan, la forza lavoro del Circus e le comunità che ci ospiteranno”.

HORNER COMUNICA CON I FAN ANCHE TRAMITE INSTAGRAM

“Pertanto sosteniamo pienamente le misure che la FIA e la Formula 1 hanno messo in atto. Tra queste, specialmente il rinvio dell’introduzione dei regolamenti tecnici al 2022. Adesso ci stiamo assicurando che vengano messe in atto tutte le migliori misure possibili. Vogliamo garantire la salute e il benessere del nostro personale e delle loro famiglie. Come i fan, siamo delusi dal rinvio di alcuni Gran Premi che si sarebbero svolti senza tale pandemia, ma non possiamo fare altrimenti” ha dichiarato il Team Principal della Red bull per concludere.