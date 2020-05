Brundle: “Ho una foto con Senna nella mia palestra”

View this post on Instagram

Ayrton told me at this moment, happy in F3 championship victory in the final few laps, that I was the best British driver since Jim Clark. He was trying to make me feel better. I have this picture in my gym as motivation, second place hurts a lot. Senna Sempre. #senna #ayrtonsenna #sennasempre #goat #ripsenna #f1 #formula1