MailPoetVendor\Doctrine\DBAL\Exception\DriverException thrown

An exception occurred while executing 'SELECT t0.name AS name_1, t0.body AS body_2, t0.status AS status_3, t0.settings AS settings_4, t0.styles AS styles_5, t0.id AS id_6, t0.created_at AS created_at_7, t0.updated_at AS updated_at_8, t0.deleted_at AS deleted_at_9 FROM wp_mailpoet_forms t0 WHERE t0.deleted_at IS NULL AND t0.status = ? ORDER BY t0.updated_at ASC' with params ["enabled"]: SQLSTATE[HY000]: General error: 2006 MySQL server has gone away