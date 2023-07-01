Blog LifeFormula 1Primo piano

In Austria la Formula 1 ricorda con commozione Van’t Hoff

Il Motorsport mostra ancora una volta la sua natura più crudele e spietata: può un amore così viscerale creare sgomento e devastazione?

Sabrina Aceto 1 Luglio 2023
La Formula 1 ricorda con commozione Van't Hoff
Lutto nel campionato europeo di Formula Regional: il Motorsport mostra nuovamente la sua natura più cruenta

Il campionato europeo di Formula Regional 2023 è in lutto, ma anche la Formula 1 è devastata dalla perdita di Van’t Hoff. Nella quarta tappa del mondiale a Spa-Francorchamps, durante le fasi conclusive della seconda gara, il 18enne Dilano Van’t Hoff è morto a causa di un terribile incidente. L’asfalto scivoloso per la pioggia, all’ingresso del rettilineo del Kemmel ha provocato vari incidenti per la scarsa visibilità. Il pilota olandese ha perso il controllo della vettura ed è rimasto in mezzo alla pista. Ciò gli è stato fatale, perché è stato centrato in pieno da un altro pilota. Un incidente così nefasto, riporta alla mente la stessa tragica sorte toccata nel 2019 ad Anthoine Hubert.

Il francese infatti sul medesimo circuito perse la vita durante una gara di Formula 2. Il Motorsport così mostra ancora una volta la sua natura più crudele e spietata. Quella che ci lascia senza fiato e seppur sembra a volte lontana e nascosta, invece è più presente che mai. La sicurezza assoluta in sport del genere non potrà mai esistere, si è consapevoli di questo, ma mai sufficientemente pronti a notizie così devastanti. La rabbia e lo sgomento in questi casi prendono la meglio e fermarsi a riflettere su quanto accaduto è una necessità di cui non si può fare a meno. Morire per inseguire un sogno è quanto di più crudele possa esserci.

Anche la Formula 1 si stringe attorno alla perdita di Van’t Hoff

Negli occhi degli stessi piloti si è visto lo sgomento e la rabbia per l’ennesima vita spezzata, per una carriera stroncata sul nascere da un circuito tanto iconico quanto nefasto. Mentre Stroll senza mezzi termini chiede a gran voce che vengano effettuate modifiche a Spa, Gasly afferma che non è possibile continuare a perdere giovani talenti in questo tragico modo e Alonso ritiene che la questione della visibilità in condizioni di pioggia sia da trattare con serietà. Come dargli torto? Per evitare drammi del genere è necessario fare l’impossibile.

 

In aggiornamento

