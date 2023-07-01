In Austria la Formula 1 ricorda con commozione Van’t Hoff

Lutto nel campionato europeo di Formula Regional: il Motorsport mostra nuovamente la sua natura più cruenta

Il campionato europeo di Formula Regional 2023 è in lutto, ma anche la Formula 1 è devastata dalla perdita di Van’t Hoff. Nella quarta tappa del mondiale a Spa-Francorchamps, durante le fasi conclusive della seconda gara, il 18enne Dilano Van’t Hoff è morto a causa di un terribile incidente. L’asfalto scivoloso per la pioggia, all’ingresso del rettilineo del Kemmel ha provocato vari incidenti per la scarsa visibilità. Il pilota olandese ha perso il controllo della vettura ed è rimasto in mezzo alla pista. Ciò gli è stato fatale, perché è stato centrato in pieno da un altro pilota. Un incidente così nefasto, riporta alla mente la stessa tragica sorte toccata nel 2019 ad Anthoine Hubert.

Il francese infatti sul medesimo circuito perse la vita durante una gara di Formula 2. Il Motorsport così mostra ancora una volta la sua natura più crudele e spietata. Quella che ci lascia senza fiato e seppur sembra a volte lontana e nascosta, invece è più presente che mai. La sicurezza assoluta in sport del genere non potrà mai esistere, si è consapevoli di questo, ma mai sufficientemente pronti a notizie così devastanti. La rabbia e lo sgomento in questi casi prendono la meglio e fermarsi a riflettere su quanto accaduto è una necessità di cui non si può fare a meno. Morire per inseguire un sogno è quanto di più crudele possa esserci.

Anche la Formula 1 si stringe attorno alla perdita di Van’t Hoff

Negli occhi degli stessi piloti si è visto lo sgomento e la rabbia per l’ennesima vita spezzata, per una carriera stroncata sul nascere da un circuito tanto iconico quanto nefasto. Mentre Stroll senza mezzi termini chiede a gran voce che vengano effettuate modifiche a Spa, Gasly afferma che non è possibile continuare a perdere giovani talenti in questo tragico modo e Alonso ritiene che la questione della visibilità in condizioni di pioggia sia da trattare con serietà. Come dargli torto? Per evitare drammi del genere è necessario fare l’impossibile.

Pierre Gasly speaks on the sad news of the death of Dilano van ‘t Hoff in Spa-Francorchamps. pic.twitter.com/2g8cmKeMJ1 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 1, 2023

Everyone at Williams Racing is deeply saddened by the passing of Dilano van ‘t Hoff, MP Motorsport Driver. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and team throughout this difficult time. https://t.co/4hCyEjiUTa — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 1, 2023

Our hearts go out to Dilano’s family, friends, and the larger motorsport community. Pausing to reflect on the tragic passing of this young man, far too soon. https://t.co/Aidl8WfP3o — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 1, 2023

The McLaren Racing Team are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dilano van ’t Hoff in a Formula Regional race at Spa-Francorchamps today. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire MP Motorsport team at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PX9MJksCRK — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 1, 2023

As we get ready to race in Austria, the thoughts of the whole team are with the family and friends of Dilano van ‘t Hoff, and the entire motorsport community who have been affected by the tragic news of his loss earlier today. — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 1, 2023

we are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dilano van ‘t Hoff, following an accident in a Formula Regional race at Spa-Francorchamps today. our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. https://t.co/JNOxgq2Qh0 — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) July 1, 2023

Good battles with Charles, Lando, and George right to the end ⚔️ felt like being back in go karts. Nice to get some points on a Saturday for the team too. Today we raced for Dilano. RIP. 🧡🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AC94Xoqlnk Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dilano van ‘t Hoff following today’s tragic incident at the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 1, 2023 — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) July 1, 2023

Extremely sad to hear the news about Dilano today.. I want to send my condolences to Dilano’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace 🥀 pic.twitter.com/4XeowMZCsi — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 1, 2023

A tragic day in Motorsport.

My thoughts and prayers are with Dilano and the Hoff family. pic.twitter.com/bc8vlHUvCH — Lance Stroll (@lance_stroll) July 1, 2023

I am truly saddened to hear of Dilano’s passing today in Spa. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. https://t.co/dNyoSaMAhz — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 1, 2023

Terrible news from Spa. We’ve just learned Dilano Van’t Hoff has passed away after a big accident in Formula Regional. It is an extremely sad day for the entire motorsport family and my thoughts and condolences go to his family and friends. RIP Dilano 🙏🏻 https://t.co/zZhZet2kVx — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) July 1, 2023

