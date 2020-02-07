Hamilton vuol dare il massimo in questo 2020

Lewis Hamilton è pronto ad affrontare l’inizio della stagione 2020, in quanto ha iniziato l’anno con alcuni cambiamenti sia personali che fisici che gli consentono di dare il massimo in questo nuovo percorso

Hamilton ha voluto condividere con i suoi follower attraverso i suoi social network un messaggio emotivo in cui racconta come è cambiato il rapporto con suo padre, così ha spiegato: “Il nostro viaggio non è stato facile, abbiamo affrontato molti ostacoli. Mio padre e io non abbiamo avuto un rapporto semplice. Ha lavorato molto duramente per crearmi un’opportunità e devo ringraziare lui, se oggi ho raggiunto tutti i miei obiettivi. Eravamo talmente presi dal nostro lavoro, eravamo così sotto pressione, eravamo coinvolti dalla foga del successo che abbiamo tralasciato la cosa più importante per noi, il nostro rapporto”.

HAMILTON ESORTA I SUOI FAN A NON PERDERE DI VISTA LE COSE CHE CONTANO

Il sei volte Campione del Mondo ha spiegato come lui e suo padre si siano avvicinati molto, specialmente quest’inverno. Vuol incoraggiare anche i suoi seguaci a non far perdere il rapporto con i loro cari, perciò ha dichiarato: “Per un paio d’anni non siamo stati così vicini e questo inverno gli ho chiesto di venire a trovarmi per poter passare un po’ di tempo insieme da soli. Non lo avevamo mai fatto prima, quindi passare del tempo con lui mi ha portato molta felicità. La famiglia è la cosa più importante al mondo. Non puoi sceglierla, ma puoi far funzionare il tuo rapporto con loro, indipendentemente dalle differenze che possono esserci”.

LA FAMIGLIA E’ LA COSA PIU’ IMPORTANTE

LA COSTANZA E’ LA CHIAVE PER OTTENERE GLI OBIETTIVI PREFISSATI

D’altra parte, il pilota britannico ha variato la sua dieta, intraprendendo una dieta vegana nel 2017, e la sua routine di allenamento, per avere un 2020 migliore. Il tutto è mirato a evitare che il suo compagno di squadra, Valtteri Bottas, possa batterlo nelle prime gare come nella stagione del 2019 o possa ostacolarlo nella lotta per il titolo, come ha fatto Nico Rosberg nel 2016. “Questo è stato uno dei migliori inverni in cui mi sono allenato. L’anno scorso sono arrivato ai test pesando 78 chili, quest’anno invece peso 73. Devo ancora bruciare più grasso e guadagnare più muscoli. La chiave è la costanza. Se vuoi essere in forma, puoi farlo, dipende dalla tua volontà”, ha pubblicato sul suo account Instagram Lewis Hamilton.