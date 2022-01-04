Dennis Hauger to F1world: “2020, the Formula 3’s title, and…”

Dennis Hauger, the new Formula 3 champion, among the difficulties of 2020, the achievement of the championship and the future in Formula 2

Between the absolute protagonists of the 2021 season we cannot fail to mention Dennis Hauger. The Norwegian driver who became the Formula 3 champion winning the comparison with his rivals. The 2003 class represents a bright future for Formula 1 and for Red Bull, which can show off such a talented young man. But without going too far, next season for the F3 champion is going to be a new opportunity to test himself in a new category, that of Formula 2.

What was your spirit at the beginning of the season?

I had a good mindset, whilst being focused on the upcoming season. My motivation was there with my team and everything felt right.

2020 was a complicated year, how much important has been for you return to high levels?

Last year was difficult, it gave me the perspective of how brutal this sport can be sometimes. Nothing felt right and I never felt at one with my car. The quote on the back of my helmet says “I either win or I learn”, and last year I learned a lot about myself, both as a driver and human being.

How driving for Prema influenced your growth?

Prema has definitely been a positive influence to my growth as a driver this year. They are a professional, but also a very family oriented team. They have been so supportive and motivating throughout the season, and have really pushed me in the right direction.

2021, WHAT A YEAR

From the first race of the season you’ve been really fast, have you ever felt the man to beat?There was a lot of really strong drivers this season and every race weekend has brought new challenges. I always take one race at the time, but the car felt really good this year and the team has been exceptional. We worked really well as a unit and I think that was a big factor to our good results.

It was an intense season, how much intense has it been for you on the mental side?

I prefer to hunt rather than be hunted, but it was ok on the mental side. I was focused and made sure I had the right people around me.

You won the championship in the last round in Russia but have you ever think “it’s done” before that moment?

No. For me it is not over until the finish line is crossed. I know by now that anything can happen in racing, and the situation can change really quickly.

AND…

At the beginning the calendar planned the final round in Austin, then it was rescheduled in Sochi. What do you think about the last round is usually scheduled two months after the penultimate race?

In this sport you want to keep driving continuously, so you maintain that rhythm and focus built up over the season. During the two month break I did my best to do all the work I possibly could outside the car, but I really missed driving.

In this year Formula 2 and Formula 3 didn’t share the same weekends. So for example, in this way Spa and Zandvoort were in Formula 3’s agenda, but not Monza. You also had the experience of the past format (even if it was upset by Covid), what do you think about this change? Did you like a weekend with tre race? Or is better have just two?

It gave F3 more attention so that was good but as long as we get to race, I am happy whatever the program.

Helmut Marko said you’re going to drive in Formula 2 next year, what are your expectations?

I am excited for what’s to come, but also acknowledging that it will be hard work. It is a new class for me and I have a lot to learn still, but I can’t wait to get back out there.

ABOUT HIM

Can you tell me what does it means for you being part of Red Bull Junior Team?

It means a lot. We have worked together quite some time now, and being part of that junior team has really pushed me as a driver for the better.

Talking more about you, which is the reason that brings you to develop a passion for motorsport?

Definitely my dad. He introduced me to everything motorsport from the day I was born and we have been on this journey together since day one.

Is there anyone inside the actual Formula 1 grid who inspires you?

My biggest inspiration in the sport has always been Michael Schumacher. On the current grid, I have to say Sebastian Vettel.